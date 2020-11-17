TUSCALOOSA — The psyche of the Alabama defense was in a pretty fragile state in early October.
The unit was allowing 30 points per game and was fresh off a horrendous effort against Ole Miss, in which in surrendered 48 points.
That’s not supposed to happen with Nick Saban-coached teams in Tuscaloosa. Previous teams set the standard. You had one of Saban's best in 2009 (11.7 points per game); the teams from 2015 (15.1); and 2017 (11.7); and the one from 2011 (8.2), perhaps the best defensive group under Saban.
Even the Crimson Tide players were feeling the pinch.
“Against Ole Miss our practice wasn’t great,” Alabama junior cornerback Patrick Surtain said. “We had a lot of miscommunication and errors and that showed.
Turns out there was no need to panic.
Alabama just needed time to be Alabama. Since its 48-point debacle against Ole Miss on Oct. 10, the Crimson Tide has allowed just 41 total points in its last three games, including a shutout against Mississippi State in its last game Oct. 31. No. 1 Alabama (6-0) hosts Kentucky (3-4) on Saturday.
A big part of the turnaround has come via the play in the secondary.
Surtain, the veteran leader of the secondary, said the Tide has been more aggressive the past several games, and the results have been obvious. Alabama defensive backs had seven total pass breakups through the first three games compared to 21 over the last three.
“We challenged ourselves on finishing plays,” said Surtain, who returned an interception for a touchdown against Mississippi State. “We communicate out there and fly around to the ball. When you fly around to the ball, more plays happen.”
In the first half of the season, Ole Miss and Texas A&M passed for 300-plus yards and Missouri had 253. In the last three games, Georgia was the only team to have more than 200 passing yards (253). Tennessee and Mississippi State each had 163.
“What you do in practice creates better habits in the game,” Surtain said. “The standard of the defense has always been dominance. We want complete dominance as a unit.”
