OKLAHOMA CITY — Alabama's Montana Fouts threw the fifth individual perfect game in Women's College Series history in the Crimson Tide's 6-0 win over UCLA on Friday.
Fouts — on her 21st birthday — struck out 14 of the 12 batters she faced, plus recorded two flyouts and five groundouts. Her 95 pitches included 65 strikes.
The Crimson Tide (52-7), which has won 20 straight, advanced to the semifinals and will play at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Alabama will face either Arizona, Florida State or Oklahoma State.
The perfect game was the fifth by an individual in WCWS history. The most-recent one was in 2000, less than two weeks before Fouts was born, by Southern Miss' Courtney Blades.
The Alabama section of the crowd, and even a fair number of UCLA fans, stood as Fouts took the circle in the bottom of the seventh. She opened the inning by striking out U.S. Olympians Bubba Nickles and Rachel Garcia swinging. UCLA's final batter, Aaliyah Jordan, flied out deep to left field.
Fouts gave up one run and struck out 16 without a walk against Arizona on Thursday. She has two complete games with 30 strikeouts and no walks in World Series play this year. UCLA (47-6) entered the night with a .319 batting average.
Bailey Hemphill hit an RBI double and scored in the first inning to give Alabama a 2-0 lead. Kaylee Tow's three-run home run in the fifth made it 5-0. Elissa Brown's sixth-inning groundout brought in Savannah Woodard with the final run.
