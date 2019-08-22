TUSCALOOSA — Tuesday’s preseason practice brought a rare but welcomed sight from Alabama’s defensive line grouping, when all three of expected first-team linemen — senior end Raekwon Davis, freshman tackle D.J. Dale and junior end LaBryan Ray — went through drills together for the first time since spring.
On an adjoining football field was another example of how a cascade of injuries and general health concerns have inhibited the second-ranked Crimson Tide this preseason, as true freshman Shane Lee worked as the first-team Will linebacker in the team’s base defensive package while fellow true freshman Christian Harris stood off to the side not participating.
Harris, the 6-foot-2 and 244-pound summer enrollee, had been recently been promoted to the first-team defense before last Saturday’s final preseason scrimmage. But instead of going through positional reps, he was watching and sporting a heavy brace around his left knee one day after appearing to be nursing a leg injury during the open viewing period of Monday’s practice.
Although head coach Nick Saban has yet to comment on Harris’ status, his absence is the latest blow to a team that’s already dealt with several costly preseason injuries, including losing both senior inside linebacker Josh McMillon and freshman running back Trey Sanders for the season earlier this month. That’s in addition to other nagging injuries, including to projected starters like Dale (sprained knee), Ray (ankle), and junior tight end Miller Forristall (foot) missing considerable time through the first two weeks of practice.
“Player safety is the No. 1 thing that we’re always concerned about in terms of the way we practice, the things that we do with our players,” Saban said recently. “And I don’t think football is a dangerous game, but you have to do it correctly. You have to play safely. You’ve got to keep your face up, you can’t put your head down (because) that’s going to enhance head injuries. Wearing the right kind of shoes can help foot and ankle injuries. Getting proper rest (is important).”
Still, injuries are going to happen. It’s how players adjust and keep moving forward, a lesson junior outside linebacker Terrell Lewis learned the hard way after missing a combined 25 games over the past two seasons with separate elbow and knee injuries.
“That's just a part of the game. That's why we preach to the guys to stay ready, you never know what could happen,” Lewis said.
Given a general lack of experienced depth beyond the first team, Alabama has also had to protect many of its expected starters, whether that’s reducing reps at practice or holding them out of action during the team’s two live scrimmages this month. Joining Dale, Forristall and Ray on the sideline Saturday were Lewis and senior outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, meaning four players on the team’s projected starting defensive front seven were unavailable in Alabama’s final preseason scrimmage two weeks before its first game.
And while having several veterans out also creates opportunities for younger players to step up, it can have a negative trickle-down effect, as the staff continues evaluating players to determine who will be part of the team’s two-deep depth chart.
The sweltering August heat has also been an issue.
Since the team returned to the practice field, the daily high temperature has ranged from 92-100 degrees, including averaging 97.7 degrees last week.
Alabama has tried its best to work around the arduous conditions, including scheduling four evening practices that begin after 7 p.m. and several more inside the team’s temperature-controlled indoor facility. The team also has a new outdoor cryo-chamber where temperatures drop below 25 degrees for “recovery breaks during practice,” according to head athletic trainer Jeff Allen.
Apart from Alabama’s season opener against Duke (2:30 p.m. kickoff) inside Atlanta’s covered Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Tide kick off in the middle of the day in its next two announced games, including at 3 p.m. Sept. 7 in its home opener against New Mexico State, when the high is projected to be in the low 90s.
It’s why Saban makes it a point to get his players mentally prepared for the heat.
“What I tell players all the time, 'Give us 100% of what you've got.' Some people think if they're not 100%, they really can't play. We need you to practice and give 100% of whatever you've got (because) that's how you get better,” Saban said Saturday. “Who's 100%? Nobody's 100%. You've got to learn how to give 100% of whatever is you've got.”
