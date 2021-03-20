INDIANAPOLIS — Herbert Jones scored 20 points to lead Alabama in a 68-55 win over Iona in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday.
The Crimson Tide (25-6) will play either Maryland or Connecticut in the second round Monday.
Jahvon Quinerly added 11 points Saturday for Alabama, while Jaden Shackelford and John Petty Jr. finished with 10 each.
Isaiah Ross scored 19 points and Asante Gist 16 for the Gaels (12-6).
Jones was 8-of-15 from the field, while Quinerly was 5-of-7. Alabama shot 47 percent, compared to Iona's 39 percent, and outrebounded the Gaels 42-26.
