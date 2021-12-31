ARLINGTON, Texas — Brian Robinson Jr. set an Alabama bowl record with 204 yards rushing, and Alabama stifled Cincinnati's high-powered offense, beating the Bearcats 27-6 on Friday in the Cotton Bowl playoff semifinal.
The Crimson Tide (13-1) will play for the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis against either Michigan or Georgia, who play Friday night.
Bryce Young was 17-of-28 passing for a season-low 181 yards and three touchdowns for Alabama.
Cincinnati (13-1), which averaged almost 430 yards offense during the regular season, managed just 218 Friday.
Star Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder was 17-of-32 for 144 yards.
