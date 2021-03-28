INDIANAPOLIS — UCLA knocked off second-seeded Alabama 88-78 in overtime Sunday in the NCAA tournament's East Region semifinals.
The 11th-seeded Bruins (21-9), who had six players score in double figures, will play top-seeded Michigan (23-4) on Tuesday for a spot in the Final Four.
Jules Bernard and Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points each for UCLA. David Singleton had 15 points, Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell added 13 each, and Cody Riley scored 10.
Jahvon Quinerly's 20 points on 8-of-22 shooting led the Crimson Tide (26-7). John Petty Jr. scored 16 on 5-of-15, while Keon Ellis added 10 on 4-of-5.
Herbert Jones, the SEC's player of the year, struggled with early foul trouble. He finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
The Bruins scored the first seven points of overtime and led by as many as 13 points in the extra period.
Singleton drained a 3-pointer on the first possession of overtime. Campbell's steal and layup on UCLA's second possession made it 70-65.
Alabama's Alex Reese drained a long 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of regulation to tie it 65-65 and force overtime.
UCLA took a 63-62 lead on Cody Riley's layup with 15 seconds left in regulation. After Alabama's Herbert Jones missed two free throws with 6.8 seconds to go, UCLA's David Singleton sank two with 4.2 remaining to make it a three-point game.
Alabama finished 11-of-25 on free throws, missing more free throws than it had in a game this season. The Tide missed 12 in a mid-December win over Furman. UCLA was 20-of-25.
Alabama, which led the nation in 3-pointers made and 3-pointers attempted this year, was 7-of-27 on 3s Sunday.
