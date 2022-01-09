After Georgia beat Florida in November, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart was asked about the importance of recruiting. His response was both obvious and emphatic:
“The best coach to ever play the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to outcoach players," he said.
Georgia will play Alabama in an all-Southeastern Conference national championship game on Monday night in Indianapolis. How they got here is pretty simple.
Smart and his mentor, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, have assembled the most star-studded teams — recruiting stars, that is — in recent college football history. The Bulldogs and Tide have been so far out in front of most of the competition on the recruiting trail that they were practically too talented to fail this season.
Both schools benefit from being located in the heart of the most fertile recruiting territory in the country and pour huge amounts of manpower and resources into evaluating and procuring talent.
“It’s a relentless approach to recruiting, not just a relentless approach to football coaching. And that’s what Coach Saban has done here and it’s been proven and it’s been awesome,” said Bill O'Brien, the Alabama offensive coordinator and former Penn State coach.
Georgia and Alabama then consistently send those highly touted recruits on to the NFL, which is the best recruiting tool of all.
“Just coming from high school to here I wanted to surround myself by people who had the same mindset as me, same competitive nature as me, same standard and expectation as me no matter the outcome of whether I was playing or not,” All-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said.
247 Sports has been ranking the rosters of each FBS team based on the high school recruiting ratings of each player since 2015. Alabama and Georgia were not only Nos. 1 and 2 in the talent composite this season, but their rosters each received the highest scores ever recorded by the site.
Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning played in Division III and his young coaching career has taken to him to Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Sam Houston State and Memphis. He also did a one-year stint as graduate assistant at Alabama before coming to Georgia.
Lanning said when it comes to the sheer number of talented players at the SEC powers, there is nothing else like it in college football.
“Yeah, I mean, there’s a big difference,” said Lanning, who has already been named Oregon's head coach. “There’s a big difference.”
Of the 85 scholarship players listed on Alabama's roster to start the season, 74 were either four- or five-star recruits, including 14 five-stars. The Crimson Tide's score in the talent composite was 1.000.89.
Georgia had the most five-star recruits on its roster this season with 19, plus another 47 four-stars for a talent composite score of 1.000.79. Ohio State was third with a score of 985.89.
Only Alabama's 2017 team (997.57) had ever received a talent composite score higher than 991.
Rosters can turn over quickly for the Tide and Bulldogs as blue-chip high schoolers turn into college players who declare for the NFL draft after three years in school. That creates opportunities for freshmen to play right away.
Anderson, a former five-star from Hampton, Georgia, had seven sacks among 10½ tackles for loss, playing all 13 games as a freshman on last season's national championship team.
This season, Anderson has been the nation's most dominant defensive player with 97 tackles, 33½ for loss and 17½ sacks.
“I think that’s one of the biggest challenges that I took by coming here, being able to compete, go against the best every day,” Anderson said. “And it’s helped me so far.”
