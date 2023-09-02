TUSCALOOSA — Jalen Milroe turned a bad snap into an improbable touchdown run. He launched three on-target deep balls for scores, too.
Milroe threw three long touchdown passes and ran for a pair of scores, including one where he turned a potentially huge loss into a dash to the end zone, to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 56-7 season-opening victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday night.
Milroe emerged on top of a three-man battle to replace Bryce Young in preseason camp for the Crimson Tide, and delivered big plays and no costly mistakes in his second career start. He threw touchdown passes of 47 yards to Isaiah Bond, 48 to Jermaine Burton and 29 to Amari Niblack.
“I think he’s more confident, doing a good job in the passing game,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “His athleticism helps him. He scored a touchdown on a fumbled snap, which wasn’t his fault.”
A much bigger challenge awaits Alabama with a visit from No. 11 Texas next week. The Tide gets a better chance to demonstrate its championship mettle after uncustomarily dropping two regular-season games a year ago. But Milroe easily passed his first test, saying he didn't even remember when he learned of the start during the week.
He showcased his running ability in turning a bad snap into a 21-yard touchdown on his opening drive. Milroe had to go back and scoop it up after the ball basically rolled past him, then he raced to the right sideline. He put his left hand on the ground to keep his balance and make a final cut at about the 7.
Touchdown, Milroe.
“I was fortunate to pick the ball up and make a play with it, but it was all the other 10 guys on the field that helped me get in the end zone,” Milroe said.
Center Seth McLaughlin knew instantly it was a snap gone awry. He watched the end of the play on the video board, thinking No. 1: “Thank God that wasn't a busted play that killed the drive. And 2, oh no this is going to go viral and millions of people are going to see this.”
It was the first of Milroe's five total scores in a 13-of-18, 193-yard effort. He also ran for 48 yards before handing the offensive reins to Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner midway through the third quarter. Ty Simpson was also competing for the job.
Both the backups ran for touchdowns.
Milroe's only previous start came last season against Texas A&M, when Young was hurt.
“Their quarterback’s a heck of a player and he made some really, really special plays with his feet,” Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said.
Saban wasn't about to offer a prediction on how Milroe could build on this performance against Texas.
“This is a Coke bottle,” Saban said, picking up a bottle from his podium. “It’s not a crystal ball.”
Alabama won its 22nd home opener in a row, its 21st straight at Bryant-Denny Stadium its 57th consecutive nonconference regular-season game.
