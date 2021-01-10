CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This isn't Nick Saban's first rodeo when it comes to preparing for a national championship game with an Alabama coordinator who has accepted a head-coaching opportunity elsewhere.
It's actually the sixth, with Jim McElwain (who left for Colorado State), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Lane Kiffin (Florida Atlantic), Jeremy Pruitt (Tennessee) and Mike Locksley (Maryland) having experienced what Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is going through after being introduced as the new Texas coach.
Sarkisian has guided the most efficient offense in program history and will do so one final time Monday when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 3 Ohio State.
"We've had several of these situations where we've been playing in the national championship game with guys who are getting head-coaching jobs someplace else," Saban said Monday afternoon. "I think it's up to each individual, and I went through it when I became the head coach at Michigan State and was the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns with Bill Belichick. We had like five or six games left to play in the season and had a chance to get to the playoffs, which we did.
"You just have to separate yourself and focus on — look, if it wasn't for the players on the Cleveland Browns and that defense, I probably would have never gotten the Michigan State job, so you kind of owe it to the players to give your best to do your best to help them get prepared for the game so that they can play well."
The Crimson Tide won national championship games before McElwain, Smart and Pruitt immediately left for other jobs, but the last game with Locksley as offensive coordinator was the 44-16 loss to Clemson in the title contest of the 2018 season.
Saban parted ways with Kiffin after the national semifinal Peach Bowl win over Washington that followed the 2016 season, which resulted in Sarkisian getting bumped up from an offensive analyst to the play-calling role.
Sarkisian was set to be Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2017 but abruptly left for the same job with the Atlanta Falcons, which he held for two seasons before returning to Tuscaloosa. His Crimson Tide offenses scored at least 35 points in 24 consecutive contests, a streak that ended with last Friday's 31-14 defeat of Notre Dame in the national semifinal Rose Bowl.
Quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and Heisman-winning receiver DeVonta Smith headline an Alabama offense that has averaged 535 yards and 48.2 points per game against 11 Southeastern Conference foes and the Fighting Irish.
"Sark has done a marvelous job here," Saban said. "He is very well-organized and works well with all the people in the organization — players and coaches alike. He's a good play-caller on game day, and he does a really good job of preparing the players for each and every game.
"He's just done a great job, and he's been a real asset for our organization, and I think he'll be very successful as a head coach."
Said Smith: "Everybody is happy for Coach Sark, and that's part of the business. He's going to be here with us throughout this last game, and we're just trying to finish things the right way."
