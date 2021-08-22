TUSCALOOSA — Alabama football is well above the 80% vaccination threshold that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned at SEC Media Days in July. In fact, the Crimson Tide is nearing 100%.
Coach Nick Saban told ESPN that all but one of Alabama's players have been vaccinated.
"But it could still be an issue," Saban said. "They say if 90% (of your team) is vaccinated, you're OK, but who knows? At least if you're vaccinated, you don't have to quarantine guys."
Saban said at his Nick's Kids Foundation event on Aug. 5 that Alabama football would be using same COVID-19 protocols as 2020 for the next six weeks or so.
The SEC does not have a forfeit policy in place, but Sankey said at media days that they are being considered. In 2020, games would be re-scheduled if teams didn't have enough healthy players. Sankey said in July they are considering removing those roster minimums.
"That means your team needs to be healthy to compete," Sankey said in July. "If not, that game won't be rescheduled. And thus, to dispose of the game, the forfeit word comes up at this point."
Sankey told The Athletic in the past week that they are still determining game management of COVID-19 protocols.
"Our athletics directors," Sankey told The Athletic, "will continue to discuss the COVID roster policies, particularly my reference that, 'Be ready, be healthy to play, if you're unable to field a team, that would be deemed a forfeit.' We'll have to finalize that one before the start of the season."
Saban missed last year's Auburn game after testing positive for COVID and watched Alabama's victory from home. He also almost missed the Crimson Tide's early season win over Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium after a false positive test. Saban met the requirements to be cleared to coach against the Bulldogs.
On Friday, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating from home.
The Tigers and Crimson Tide both play their season openers Sept. 4.
This week, Washington State coach Nick Rolovich, who had said this summer that he would not get the vaccine, said he intends to follow a mandate announced by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee that requires vaccinations for those working at the state's colleges and universities, including coaches.
Rolovich had said he wouldn't get the vaccine for personal reasons and did not explicitly say Thursday that he would receive a shot. “I’m just going to follow his mandate,” he said.
The Washington mandate also covers public, charter and private school teachers and staff. It allows for religious or medical exemptions but does not allow for a weekly testing alternative, and those who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 risk losing their jobs.
