Ohio St Meyer Texts Football

In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, right, and assistant coach Zach Smith, left, gesture from the sideline during the team's game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. Meyer encouraged Smith to stay with the Buckeyes in January 2018 after the then-assistant coach was pursued by Alabama, according to text messages from Meyer to Smith. [SUE OGROCKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/FILE]

 Sue Ogrocki

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama coach Nick Saban denies offering a job to ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith last year.

Saban said Saturday he interviewed Smith for a position in 2018 but opted to hire someone else after conducting a background check.

The Crimson Tide's connection with Smith surfaced with the release of former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer's texts and emails by Ohio State after an external investigation into what he knew about allegations of domestic violence made by Smith's ex-wife, Courtney Smith.

Meyer fired Smith in July 2018 after the domestic violence allegations. Ohio State investigated Meyer and suspended him mishandling previous issues involving Smith. Meyer retired after the 2018 season.

Meyer wrote in January 2018 texts, including one to Ohio State's president, that Alabama offered Smith a job as receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Also, Saban says linebacker Eyabi Anoma, a former five-star recruit, has been dismissed from school. He declined to elaborate on the reason.

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.