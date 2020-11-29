TUSCALOOSA — Alabama coach Nick Saban watched the Iron Bowl from the recruiting room in his house. Forced there by the SEC’s isolation protocols after his positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, Saban watched Saturday “and felt a little helpless.”
He had no control over what Alabama did. That all fell on offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who handled the responsibilities well, Saban said, leading the Crimson Tide to a 42-13 win over Auburn with little incident.
“I think our coaching staff did a marvelous job,” Saban said. “They played the situations, we had a good plan, they stayed with the plan, they executed the plan. (Sarkisian) did a nice job of managing things.”
Sarkisian was fortunate to avoid many sticky situations. His offense never stalled in field-goal territory, requiring a decision to kick or go for it. All but one of the Crimson Tide's possessions that reached the Auburn 35-yard line ended in a touchdown, and the exception was a fumble inside the 5. Alabama did not attempt a fourth down, but didn’t need to after building a two-possession lead in the first minute of the second quarter.
One of Sarkisian's actions worthy of second-guessing was his approach to Alabama's next-to-last possession of the first half, when the Tide got the ball with 4 minutes and 7 seconds left on its 17. The offense retook the field after three straight touchdown drives, all spanning at least 65 yards in 2:27 or less.
Sarkisian elected to go with conservative runs, gaining 23 yards on four runs from Brian Robinson Jr. The result was a third-and-7, incomplete pass and punt back to Auburn, which promptly drove inside the Alabama 40-yard line just to throw away a scoring chance with an interception.
“I didn’t think there was a lot of those real tough situations that came up. A couple of situations where we made it on third down that we might have gone for it on fourth down,” Saban said. “Those decisions really didn’t come up, but I thought he was well-prepared for what he needed to do and I thought he did a really good job.”
That being the case, Sarkisian’s primary job was to be the presence Saban typically is on the sidelines. For quarterback Mac Jones, at least, that was a critical factor.
“For me, talking with him on the sideline, he always keeps me calm, but Sark did a great job,” said Jones, who threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns. “He’s calling plays, he’s managing a rivalry game, and I think he did a great job, too, kudos to him.”
Saban said he felt helpless sitting at home, but his players said he helped them well before either of his positive tests.
“Not having Coach Saban is difficult, and obviously he did a great job of preparing us for a situation like this to happen,” Jones said. “It was clear we were prepared for this type of situation.”
