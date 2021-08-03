TUSCALOOSA — Alabama football coach Nick Saban’s history-making contract extension is official.
The compensation committee of the University of Alabama system board of trustees approved the deal, which runs through the 2028 season, in a virtual meeting Monday.
The new eight-year contract is worth at least $84.8 million.
With it, Saban is set to become the first college coach to reach $10 million in annual recurring compensation.
The deal, announced in June, adds three years to his contract, keeping him with the Crimson Tide through at least February 2029.
Saban is about to enter his 15th season with the Crimson Tide and turns 70 on Oct. 31.
Alabama is coming off another national championship season, including the second perfect record under Saban. His record seventh national title — including a BCS crown at LSU in the 2003 season — broke a tie with former Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant among FBS coaches.
Saban was scheduled to make $9.3 million last year, which kept him as college football's highest-paid coach, according to USA Today’s database of college football salaries.
LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh also topped $8 million, according to the database.
Saban's base salary will remain $275,000. His talent fee for 2020-21 was $8.425 million and will continue to grow at a rate of $400,000 annually. It will reach $11.225 million in the final year.
Combined with his base salary, Saban is set to make $11.5 million in 2028-29.
Saban will also receive an $800,000 bonus each year through 2025 upon finishing each season.
He'll reach an eight-figure salary with the 2023 season at $10.3 million, according to USA Today.
Saban was one of 13 coaches across Crimson Tide sports to have contracts approved Monday, including:
• New special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Drew Svoboda received a two-year contract for an annual base salary of $450,000.
• Assistant men's basketball coach Antoine Pettway, who helped Alabama make the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, had a two-year deal approved with an annual base salary of 335,000.
• Women's basketball coach Kristy Curry, after the Crimson Tide reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1999, received a three-year extension through 2025. She received a $35,000 raise to $500,000.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
