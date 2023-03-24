NCAA San Diego St Alabama Basketball

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) shoots against Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Louisville, Ky. [AP PHOTO/TIMOTHY D. EASLEY]

 Timothy D. Easley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Darrion Trammell and San Diego State used a dominant defensive performance to knock top overall seed Alabama out of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night, bottling up All-America freshman Brandon Miller in a 71-64 victory in the Sweet 16.

