TUSCALOOSA — Noah Gurley sank two free throws with 14.1 seconds left to help No. 19 Alabama down No. 14 Tennessee 73-68 on Wednesday.
Gurley finished with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting with 10 rebounds. His late free throws were his only free-throw attempts.
Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Jaden Shackelford added 12 points for the Crimson Tide (10-3).
Olivier Nkamhoua had 15 points to lead the Vols (9-3). Santiago Vescovi added 13 and Zakai Zeigler 11.
Jaden Springer and John Fulkerson, two of Tennessee's leading scorers, did not play.
• Mississippi State 81, Arkansas 68: Tolu Smith scored 18 points and had a career-high five steals to lead the Bulldogs (10-3) over the shorthanded Razorbacks (10-3).
Shakeel Moore added 15 points, five assists and four steals.
Smith was 5-of-8 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line and Moore 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Iverson Molinar scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and finished with five assists for MSU.
Senior JD Notae, who is averaging a team-high 18.0 points per game this season, and freshman Chance Moore did not play for the Hogs due to illness.
Kamani Johnson, a junior forward who transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas-Little Rock, has been suspended from the program indefinitely.
Smith, who hadn't played since an 81-76 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 5 due to a broken pinky toe on his right foot, threw down a dunk with 11 seconds left in the first half to make it 33-31 and Mississippi State led the rest of the way.
Molinar made a jumper to push the lead into double figures for good and then hit two free throws that capped a 13-4 run and made it 59-47 with 11:26 left.
Stanley Umude, a graduate transfer from South Dakota, tied his season high with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting for Arkansas. Davonte Davis also made 7 of 12 from the field and finished with 15 points, five assists and two steals.
• Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60: Jordan Sears, Lance Terry and Zion Williams scored 14 points apiece and Gardner-Webb (6-7) secured its first victory over the Bulldogs (5-8).
Kareem Reid added 11 for Gardner-Webb, which had lost four previous meetings between 2002-16.
The win was the first road victory this season for Gardner-Webb, which beat a Power Five team for the sixth time in coach Tim Craft's nine years. It was also the first win over an SEC team in Craft's tenure.
Braelen Bridges had 17 points, Kario Oquendo 12 and Noah Baumann 11 for Georgia.
• Texas A&M 85, Central Arkansas 59: Quenton Jackson scored 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting to lead the Aggies (11-2) over the Bears (2-10).
Marcus Williams added 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Andre Gordon had 12 points and was 5-of-9 from the field.
Texas A&M shot 60 percent in the second half and 50 percent for the game.
Collin Cooper and Camren Hunter scored 12 points each for UCA.
Texas A&M led just 54-53 with 9 minutes remaining before finishing with a 31-6 run.
Jackson scored nine points in the final spurt, including seven straight that began a string of 14 straight points for the Aggies.
