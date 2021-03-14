Alabama, a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament's East Region, will see a familiar face with its first-round opponent.
The Crimson Tide (24-6), which beat LSU 80-79 on Sunday for the Southeastern Conference tournament championship, will play Iona on Saturday.
The 15th-seeded Gaels are coached by Rick Pitino.
Yes, that Rick Pitino.
Pitino is in his first year at Iona and has plenty of experience in his career against Alabama.
In 1987, he was the head coach at Providence, and the Friars thumped the Crimson Tide 103-82 in the Southeast Regional semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky.
Billy Donovan, future national championship coach at Florida, scored 26 points with 10 assists in that game for Providence.
The 1987 Alabama team was the first in school history to be a No. 2 NCAA seed, a feat matched in 2002 and now this season. The Tide has never been a No. 1 seed.
Pitino was the head coach at Kentucky from 1989-97. In that time, the Wildcats were 9-2 against Alabama.
Pitino was also at Louisville from 2001-17, facing the Tide just once, in his first season. Alabama won 100-71.
With Louisville under NCAA investigation, the Cardinals dismissed Pitino before the 2017-18 season.
