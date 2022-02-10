OXFORD, Miss. — Jaden Shackelford scored a career-high 30 points to lead Alabama in a 97-83 win at Ole Miss on Wednesday.
Shackelford was 10-of-17 from the field, including 8-of-13 on 3-pointers.
Freshman J.D. Davison finished with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and eight assists for the Crimson Tide. Keon Ellis scored 13 points and Noah Gurley added 10. Jahvon Quinerly also had eight assists.
The Crimson Tide (15-9, 5-6 Southeastern Conference) had one of its best offensive games of the season.
Alabama set season highs by shooting 60 percent and dishing out 23 assists. The 97 points rank second this season, exceeded only by a 104-88 victory over South Dakota State in the second game of the season.
Alabama had reached 90 points three other times, beating Louisiana Tech 93-64 in the season opener, Miami 96-64 in late November and Gonzaga 91-82 on Dec. 4.
Jarkel Joiner, playing in his second game since being sidelined three weeks with a back injury, was 12-of-20 with a career-high six 3-pointers in scoring 33 points for the Rebels (12-12, 3-8). Matthew Murrell added 15 points and Nysier Brooks 10.
Alabama came in ranked 13th out of the 14 SEC schools in 3-point shooting percentage but made 14 of 22 against the Rebels for 64%, and shot 60% overall. Ole Miss shot 48% overall and made 12 of 28 3-point attempts for 43%.
Shackelford had scored 28 points in a game four previous times, most recently in the Crimson Tide's win over then-No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 4. He was the first Alabama player to post a 30-point game since Kira Lewis Jr. had 37 points at Georgia in February 2020.
Davison's eight assists were his third most this season. He had 10 against Miami in November and against Memphis in December. Quinerly fell one short of his season high for assists, set against Missouri last month. He also had eight vs. South Dakota State and Houston.
The Crimson Tide shot almost 55 percent in the first half and led 49-38 at halftime. In the second half, Alabama was 19-of-29 from the field.
Trailing by 11 at halftime, Ole Miss opened the second half on a 9-0 run before Alabama rebuilt a 14-point lead with 12 minutes remaining and the Crimson Tide stayed ahead by double figures, leading by as many as 17.
Over the final nine minutes of the first half, the Crimson Tide outscored the Rebels 27-6 behind three 3-pointers from Shackelford and led 49-38 at the break.
The Crimson Tide has won five straight over Ole Miss.
Alabama snapped a two-game losing streak and had lost six of its last nine games.
Wednesday's game was the only matchup this regular season between Alabama and Ole Miss.
The Tide hosts Arkansas at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Razorbacks are coming off an 80-76 overtime victory over No. 1 Auburn, a team that has defeated Alabama twice this season. The Tigers beat the Tide 100-81 last week.
