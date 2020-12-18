TUSCALOOSA — The stage was all set for a marquee matchup in the SEC championship game.
On one side was an unbeaten Alabama team, loaded with all-star players and working its way toward another College Football Playoff appearance. On the other side was a Florida team looking to knock off the nation’s No. 1 team and vault into the CFP conversation.
The matchup is still the same, but highly anticipated? Not anymore.
And all because of a shoe.
Everyone knows, or should know by now, the story of how Florida’s Marco Wilson was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty that kept a late LSU drive alive, which resulted in the game-winning field goal last week.
The Gators can still play for an SEC title, but its playoff chances are gone.
So, is the motivation still there?
“Yeah, that's all we're focused on right now moving forward,” Florida quarterback Kyle Trask said. “This team, at the end of the day, is really excited to be here. We're going to put our best foot forward and try to get this SEC title for the University of Florida.”
Still, the LSU loss has to sting. It came against an LSU team with just three wins, had 53 scholarship players available for the game and a depleted defense.
Florida coach Dan Mullen insists the Gators have moved on and are eager to play Alabama.
“I mean, hey, that was last (week's) game,” Mullen said. “We get the opportunity to go compete for a championship. This is what you work for, the opportunity to go play in this game. I don't know how much of an effect that will have on them.”
Alabama doesn’t need a Nick Saban rant to get motivated for Florida. The Crimson Tide has everything to play for — its 28th SEC title and a spot in the college playoffs, most likely as the No. 1 seed.
“We took it week by week and at the end of the regular season we look up and we are undefeated,” Alabama quarterback Mac Jones said. “But at this point that doesn’t really matter. We just have to win the next game. That’s the mindset that we have.”
Winning the league title has had big national championship implications. Since 2006, every SEC championship game winner has played in the national title game or made the playoffs. A win against Florida will guarantee Alabama that playoff spot.
“This is why players come to Alabama and players go to Florida, is to play in games like this,” Jones said.
