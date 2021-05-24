TUSCALOOSA — Montana Fouts' three-hitter carried Alabama to its third NCAA regional shutout of the weekend and back into a super regional.
The Crimson Tide's 5-0 win over Clemson on Sunday pushes Alabama into its 17th straight super regional. Since the NCAA adopted a super regional format in 2005, the Tide (48-7) is the only team to make it each year.
On Sunday, Taylor Clark clubbed a three-run home run to give Alabama a 4-0 lead in the second inning.
Fouts, who threw a four-hitter with no walks and 16 strikeouts against Clemson (44-8) on Saturday, walked two and struck out 12 on Sunday.
The Tide outscored foes 20-0 in three regional games, started by Friday's 9-0, six-inning no-hitter against Alabama State. Lexi Kilfoyl struck out 15 in 5⅓ innings.
Alabama will host Kentucky for the best-of-3 super regional series.
