Kirby Smart did his best to get ahead of the questions about Nick Saban while acknowledging the topic was inevitable.
It seems the Georgia coach can't avoid Saban, when championships — and Smart's big-game legacy — are on the line.
Smart is 0-4 against Saban, his former boss at Alabama. That includes Georgia's 41-24 loss to Saban's Crimson Tide in the Southeastern Conference championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 4.
The Georgia coach insisted rematch for the national title is not about Smart vs. Saban.
“Each game has been different,” Smart said. “And it will never be about he and I. I know he won’t make it that and I won’t make it that, because that’s for you guys to do that.”
Smart's Georgia legacy is on the line. That's about more than how he compares with Saban, already assured of being remembered as one of the greatest coaches in college football history.
Saban has won seven national championships, including six in the last 12 years at Alabama. He is looking for back-to-back titles with the Crimson Tide.
Smart was the defensive coordinator on Saban's Alabama staff before he was hired to lead Georgia's program.
Smart's Bulldogs were 12-0 following their first undefeated regular season since 1982 before the SEC title game loss to Alabama.
Sure, Smart doesn't deny that Saban and Alabama are a hurdle the Bulldogs have not yet cleared. Smart says he's not alone.
Smart said the Crimson Tide “have also been a problem and a thorn for any team they’ve played besides ours. We have that in common with a lot of teams.”
Smart knew better than to celebrate the rout of Michigan in the Orange Bowl. He called a timeout and put a firm roadblock on plans by running backs Zamir White and James Cook to empty a water cooler on his head at the end of the game.
Playoff semifinal wins don't merit water cooler baths. Only minutes after the game, Smart already was looking ahead to Alabama.
“I was wanting to get a real shower, not a Gatorade bath, because I want to get focused on Alabama,” Smart said after the semifinal win, before adding, “To be honest with you guys, I’m not interested in celebrating that.”
