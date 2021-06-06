RUSTON, La. — Saturday was the first day all season the Alabama baseball team truly could not afford to lose a game.
The Tide started its critical weekend successfully.
Needing four consecutive wins to advance to a super regional after a loss Friday to open the NCAA tournament’s Ruston Regional, Alabama took the first step forward with a 3-1 win over Rider in an elimination game Saturday afternoon.
It was Alabama’s first NCAA tournament victory since 2014.
The Tide will play the loser of Saturday’s Louisiana Tech vs. N.C. State game at 2 p.m. today on the SEC Network.
“I’m really excited to get our program’s first regional win in quite some time,” Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said.
Dylan Smith threw a seven-hitter with no walks and seven strikeouts. It was the seventh start this year in which Smith didn’t walk anyone.
“Dylan was just awesome, just amazing. Complete game, no walks,” Bohannon said. “He gave up one run — which we probably could have made a play there in the first to keep that from happening — but he was just outstanding.”
It was only the second win for Smith this year. It was the first complete game by an Alabama pitcher since Sam Finnerty threw one against South Carolina on April 5, 2019.
William Hamiter provided the game-winning runs with a two-run home run to right in the seventh inning.
But Alabama’s Caden Rose, a Bob Jones product, tied the game in the second inning with a double that scored Drew Williamson.
Rider scored quickly. Kyle Johnson doubled to open the game and two groundouts, the latter by Sean McGeehan, put Rider ahead 1-0.
But Smith took over after that.
“He commanded his fastball, threw both of his breaking balls and his split-change for a strike, and he was just amazing. I can’t say enough about him,” Bohannon said.
Alabama’s last NCAA tournament win came as a No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional in 2014, when the Tide beat Kennesaw State 4-1. But the Owls won the rematch 4-2 to secure a trip to the super regionals.
