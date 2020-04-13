TUSCALOOSA — As a former NFL coach, Nick Saban’s role leading up to the NFL draft is one of advocacy and support.
It’s why Saban tap-danced recently when asked about former quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s health status three weeks before the NFL's April 23-25 draft.
“I’m not a doctor, and I can’t comment on where Tua is and what he’s doing, but we’ve tried to continue to do everything we can from a rehab standpoint,” Saban said earlier this month. “We think his rehab has gone extremely well; we think he’s able to do things on a schedule relative to the way we all thought he would be able to do them and he’s very positive and upbeat with where he is right now. That’s really about all there is for me to say about that.”
Tagovailoa, who underwent surgery in mid-November to correct a right posterior hip fracture suffered at Mississippi State, has become a focal point for varying opinions regarding his health and status in this year’s draft.
Key among those has been former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi, who said at least one team with a Top-10 pick has taken Tagovailoa off their board completely after a failed physical assessment.
“What they saw … is they saw that it's more than one (injury),” Lombardi said last week on his GM Shuffle podcast. “It's not just his hip. It's his ankle, it's his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. Then they fixed it, he came back and he broke it again. I mean he's brittle. You can't deny it.”
Tagovailoa suffered at least five major injuries that required surgery during his three seasons at Alabama, beginning with a fractured left index finger/hand the first week of spring practice in 2018 (which he reinjured just before the A-Day game a couple weeks later), followed by severe high-ankle sprains in both left and right ankles in December 2018 and October 2019, respectively, as well as the hip injury last November.
That extensive history prompted former NFL head coach-turned-ESPN analyst Rex Ryan to describe Tagovailoa as “the biggest gamble in the history of the NFL draft.”
All this comes after Tagovailoa was cleared to resume normal football activities, including running and throwing, at his four-month post-op check-up March 9.
Since then, he’s been working with former NFL quarterback and current Lipscomb Academy head coach Trent Difler.
Dilfer has been an outspoken supporter regarding Tagovailoa’s progress and physical health recently.
“He looks as good if not better than he did pre-injury,” Dilfer said last month on the Rich Eisen Show. “You can see the twitch and the power, you can see him control his whole body, you can see him moving at center-mast and not just reaching for things. You can see him maintaining his balance through different platforms.”
Dilfer said the goal is to prep Tagovailoa for a long-term career.
Tagovailoa held a “virtual” pro day late last week at Lipscomb Academy and sent out copies to all 32 NFL teams.
Those videos showed Tagovailoa moving and throwing with authority, displaying much the same zip and control with his passes that helped him set multiple career and single-season passing records at Alabama.
Talent aside, those closest to Tagovailoa — including the doctors that worked on his hip injury and ensuing recovery — continue to extol his physical readiness.
“There is a strong belief that he could play this season,” his agent, Chris Cabott of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, said in late March.
Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain and renowned hip specialist Dr. Chip Routt — who performed Tagovailoa’s hip surgery — both spoke glowingly about Tagovailoa’s current physical health in a recent ESPN article.
“We know the ability to recover from injury has a lot to do with your resilience. That’s the thing about Tua — he’s so positive,” Cain added. “Through this whole process, I never really saw him get down. Even when I was worried early on after the injury, Tua wasn’t. He was like, ‘It is what it is, let’s get it done.’”
Despite of all the speculation, Tagovailoa has maintained the same outward positivity, even as conjecture about his health continue to make him one of the most intriguing figures in the draft.
“I feel 100-percent, … if there was a game today, I’d be able to go out there and perform,” he told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. “I have no control over the circumstance (of where I’m drafted). … The best thing I can do is continue to work, and I believe whatever team that decides to choose me, I’d be grateful to be on their team.”
