TUSCALOOSA — The Alabama men’s basketball team slipped to No. 10 in the most recent Associated Press poll, dropping one spot after a 66-61 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday.
The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for Alabama (14-4, 9-0 SEC), which returns to league play Wednesday.
The Crimson Tide hosts LSU at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the SEC Network.
"This is the third game in a row where we didn't play well," Alabama coach Nate Oats said after the Oklahoma loss, mentioning how the Tide "squeaked by Mississippi State" and rallied late to beat Kentucky in its previous two games.
"Try to warn them. When you're winning, it doesn't always come across the same way as when you take a loss."
The Sooners, on the strength of wins over Texas and Alabama, jumped from No. 24 to No. 9 in Monday’s poll, earning 966 points to Alabama’s 958. Other SEC teams in the AP Poll this week are No. 11 Tennessee, No. 18 Missouri and No. 22 Florida, back in the rankings after slipping out for several weeks.
The Sooners became the second team in the past 25 years to beat three top 10 teams in a row following wins over Kansas and Texas.
"I think guys understand that we didn't come out ready to play," Oats said Saturday. "I hope we're mature enough that they understand if we continue to do what we're doing, it's going to continue to go down."
The Crimson Tide was also No. 10 nationally in the NCAA Net rankings released Sunday.
Alabama moved up a spot in the Ferris Mowers USA Today Coaches’ Poll on Monday to the No. 7 ranking.
The loss to Oklahoma, while it snapped Alabama’s longest winning streak in over 30 years, did not affect the Crimson Tide’s standing with most NCAA tournament bracketologists. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports had Alabama as a No. 3 seed, facing No. 14 seed Abilene Christian in his projections released on Monday.
The Crimson Tide’s nine-game winning streak in Southeastern Conference play remains intact going into Wednesday's game with LSU.
Alabama has struggled in the month of February in recent years. In 2020, Oats’ first season in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide went 4-5 in February. Over the previous four seasons, Alabama is 15-18 in games played in the month of February.
"We've put ourselves in a great spot to win the league," Oats said. "We have to get it fixed. We have to get it righted. We have to get a better effort, a better focus."
Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News contributed to this report.
