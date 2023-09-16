Alabama South Florida Football

Alabama running back Roydell Williams celebrates his third-quarter touchdown that gave the Crimson Tide the lead at South Florida. [CHRIS O'MEARA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Chris O'Meara

TAMPA, Fla. — Roydell Williams rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, helping third-string quarterback Ty Simpson and No. 10 Alabama shrug off a slow start and beat South Florida 17-3 on Saturday.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.