Chadarius Townsend has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal after three years with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Tanner native has moved between running back, wide receiver and defensive back while at Alabama. In 2018 and 2019, he contributed mainly on special teams. During his sophomore season last fall, Townsend had two carries vs. Southern Miss and six carries for 24 yards vs. Western Carolina.
Townsend is the second player in the last two weeks to express a desire to leave Alabama. Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers is transferring to Mississippi State as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility.
The 6-foot, 190 pound Townsend was a two-time Daily Class 1A-4A Player of the Year in 2014 and 2016. He was the 2015 Class 2A Back of the Year and a two-time first team All-State selection in 2015 and 2016. In his senior season in 2016, he accounted for more than 2,700 yards of offense with 35 touchdowns. His coach was former Alabama player LaRon White, who now coaches at Sparkman.
