Tanner’s Chadarius Townsend will be playing for the Texas Tech Red Raiders this fall.
Townsend, who said last week he was transferring from Alabama as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility, announced the move Tuesday on social media with him pictured in a Texas Tech uniform.
“Let’s do this,” Townsend said.
Townsend has moved between running back, wide receiver and defensive back while at Alabama. In 2018 and 2019, he contributed mainly on special teams. During his sophomore season last fall, Townsend had two carries vs. Southern Miss and six carries for 24 yards vs. Western Carolina.
Texas Tech lost running backs Armand Shyne and Ta’Zhawn Henry in the offseason, so Townsend could figure in the picture at that position.
The Red Raiders are coached by Matt Wells and went 4-6 in his first season last fall after coming over from Utah State. Texas Tech had four losses by three points or less.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Townsend was a two-time Daily Class 1A-4A Player of the Year in 2014 and 2016. He was the 2015 Class 2A Back of the Year and a two-time first team All-State selection in 2015 and 2016.
In his senior season in 2016, he accounted for more than 2,700 yards of offense with 35 touchdowns. His coach was former Alabama player LaRon White who now coaches at Sparkman.
Alabama has lost five players to transfers this year. They are quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), receiver Tyrell Shavers (Mississippi State), running back Jerome Ford (Cincinnati), offensive tackle Scott Lashley (Mississippi State) and cornerback Nigel Knott (East Carolina).
