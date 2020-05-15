COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Taulia Tagovailoa, a backup quarterback at Alabama behind star brother Tua Tagovailoa, is transferring to Maryland.
He announced the decision Friday on Twitter.
"This decision was not easy & has been prayed on non stop. Thank you to my Pastors & my family for always interceding on my behalf," Tagovailoa said. "Today, I am blessed to share that I will be continuing my academic & athletic journey at the University of Maryland. I'm grateful to Coach Locksley & the staff for giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to get to College Park. God bless & Go Terps!"
The 5-foot-11 quarterback will need a waiver to be eligible this season. He played five games last season as a freshman, completing 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Maryland's Mike Locksley coached Tua, selected fifth overall in the NFL draft by Miami, as Alabama's offensive coordinator.
