Ten players from universities in the state of Alabama have been drafted through the first two days of the MLB Draft.
Additionally, UMS-Wright pitcher Maddux Bruns, the state’s 2021 Mr. Baseball winner, was chosen in Sunday’s first round by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 29th overall pick. He was the lone player selected directly so far from an Alabama high school through the first ten rounds.
Ten in-state college players were picked in the following nine rounds Monday. There are four from Alabama, three from Auburn, two from South Alabama and one from Troy.
The remaining ten rounds will take place today.
Bruns, a 6-foot-2 lefthanded pitcher who signed with Mississippi State, had a 0.86 ERA this past season for UMS-Wright with 102 strikeouts over 49 innings. The estimated slot value of the 29th pick was listed at $2.42 million.
The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Auburn infielder Ryan Bliss in the second round with the 42nd overall pick. The estimated slot value of that pick is $1.77 million.
Bliss batted .365 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs this season for Auburn as a junior, and he batted .341 during his Auburn career.
Seven picks later, the Philadelphia Phillies chose South Alabama outfielder Ethan Wilson. The slot value for the 49th pick is estimated at $1.51 million. He hit .313 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs this past season as a sophomore.
Peyton Wilson was the first of four Alabama players selected, going 66th overall to the Kansas City Royals. The estimated slot value of that pick is $1 million. The second baseman was a sophomore this past season and hit .290 with nine homers and 31 RBIs.
The Detroit Tigers drafted Alabama junior pitcher Dylan Smith in the third round. The Texas Rangers took Alabama pitcher Chase Lee in the sixth round, just a few picks before the Miami Marlins drafted Alabama catcher Sam Praytor. Both were seniors this past season.
Auburn pitcher Richard Fitts was a sixth-round selection by the New York Yankees, and the Boston Red Sox took Auburn third baseman Tyler Miller in the ninth round.
In the 10th round, the Phillies drafted Troy outfielder Logan Cerny and the Houston Astros picked South Alabama outfielder Michael Sandle in the 10th round.
Pittsburgh took Louisville slugging catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick Sunday night and got him a potential future batterymate to lead off Day 2 by selecting New Jersey high school lefty Anthony Solometo at No. 37.
In the third round, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected Jacob Steinmetz. According to the Associated Pres, he is believed to be the first practicing Orthodox Jew ever drafted by a major league team. A 6-foot-5, 17-year-old pitcher, Steinmetz only eats Kosher food. He plays during the Sabbath and on Jewish holidays, but walks to games on the Sabbath instead of using a vehicle.
Dennis Waszak, Jr. of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.