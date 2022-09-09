Utah St Alabama Football

Traeshon Holden and the Alabama Crimson Tide hope to prove their No. 1 rank on the road against Texas on Saturday. [VAHSA HUNT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Vasha Hunt

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian doesn't recall watching the last time Alabama and Texas met on the field, and most of the Longhorns were too young to remember much of anything about that game.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.