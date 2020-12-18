TUSCALOOSA — Patrick Surtain II grew up in Plantation, Florida and was a fan of the Florida Gators.
Actually, the Alabama defensive back mostly cheered for Tim Tebow and even donned the Gator quarterback’s No. 15 jersey.
He doesn’t remember much from the 2009 SEC title game, but he does recall the final moments of the Crimson Tide’s victory over the Gators.
“I kind of got a little mad when Alabama beat them,” Surtain said. “I remember the ending where (Tebow) was crying.”
Surtain doesn’t necessarily want the Gators to shed tears on Saturday, but the Alabama defensive leader definitely doesn’t want them coming away feeling joy.
Alabama and Florida meet once again in the SEC championship game. Saturday’s meeting in Atlanta kicks off at 7 p.m.
These two teams meet for the 10th time in the title game with the Crimson Tide holding a 5-4 advantage. Florida or Alabama have played in 16 of the 29 SEC title games.
Nick Saban is no stranger to the SEC title game. He was 2-0 as LSU’s head coach and is 6-1 at Alabama. The loss was the 2008 game against Florida.
It turned out to be a positive.
“The 2008 game had a significant impact on our program,” Saban said. “To play Florida the next year and win was a significant confidence builder for us and changed the culture in a positive way. It was another step that you have to take in building a program to national prominence.”
Since that 2008 loss, Alabama has won six straight conference title games, including two against Florida. A third straight on Saturday would lock Alabama into the playoffs, most likely as a No. 1 seed.
Then the Crimson Tide would need two more wins to complete its second undefeated season and sixth national championship under Saban.
“Not many teams go undefeated in college football every year,” Saban said. “I tell the guys, can you continue to create the same intensity and same level of play?’ You have to focus on what’s ahead of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.