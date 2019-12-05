TUSCALOOSA — A two-loss Alabama must wait to hear where it’s going bowling.
After dropping games to LSU and Auburn, the Crimson Tide saw its playoff hopes dashed as it fell seven spots to No. 12 in the penultimate rankings released Tuesday night, one spot below Auburn.
CFP chairman and Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens explained the committee's decision to drop a two-loss Alabama behind a three-loss Auburn.
"Head-to-head is certainly a key part of it, and it also matters what happens around you," Mullens said Tuesday night. "Alabama's only two losses are to a No. 2 (LSU) and No. 11 (Auburn) team. However, they only have two wins over Power 5 teams with winning records — both Texas A&M and Tennessee who are 7-5. And when you look at Auburn, they have the head-to-head (over Alabama) and also beat the No. 13 team (Oregon) with close losses to No. 2 and No. 4 (Georgia).
"So, specifically, when you look at those two, the head-to-head probably did carry the day."
That positioning doesn’t bode well for Alabama on Selection Sunday, as many of the non-playoff or non-New Year's Six bowl games utilize the final CFP rankings when sending out invites.
That is why, as usual, a lot of bowl scenarios are dependent on what happens during conference championship weekend.
That’s especially true when it comes to Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game in Atlanta between No. 2 LSU and No. 4 Georgia. The winner is assured a Final Four spot while the loser isn’t necessarily out of the conversation.
If LSU were to get upset, its resume still stacks up well against nearly every other team in contention and it could remain in the Top 4.
That would allow the next highest-ranked SEC team to slide into the Sugar Bowl, which is contractually obligated to take the SEC Championship game runner-up if it doesn’t make the playoff or the league’s next highest-ranked team — in this case Florida.
A loss by Georgia would likely see the Bulldogs drop out of the playoff completely and into the Sugar Bowl Given its Top-10 ranking, Florida isn’t out of contention for a New Year's Six bowl, and would seem like a shoe-in for the Orange Bowl, which takes the ACC title game loser and the highest ranked non-CFP team between the SEC/Big 10 or Notre Dame.
No. 8 Wisconsin could throw a wrench in that scenario and make the Orange Bowl if it either beats No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten title game or remains ahead of the Gators even with a loss Saturday.
The SEC could feasibly receive a third New Year's Six bid in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, which must take the highest-ranked Group of 5 team — likely No. 17 Memphis — and an at-large team.
But while Auburn’s — and by comparison Florida’s — resume certainly stacks up well, the CFP selection committee would be hard-pressed to not pick either the Big 12 or Pac-12 runner-up — potentially Baylor or Oregon/Utah — as the at-large option.
"I would say that being at 11 puts (Auburn) within the range where that could be a topic of conversation after we get through next week's games," Mullens said.
That is why Alabama’s bowl destination could all come down to the Citrus Bowl, which has first choice of remaining SEC teams after the CFP is through and isn’t required to go by any set rankings or contractually-stipulated obligations.
“The Citrus Bowl can select any remaining SEC team that is bowl eligible after the CFP/NY6 bowls are determined,” SEC spokesman Herb Vincent said in an email.
And given the Crimson Tide’s pedigree and fan base, the Citrus Bowl could be inclined to select Alabama over Auburn even if the final playoff rankings don’t favor that decision — especially if it can create a matchup against a Big Ten foe like Michigan.
That scenario would also give everyone the coveted Nick Saban versus Jim Harbaugh clash that would surely draw plenty of media and fan attention to Orlando for the game. It also would be the Crimson Tide’s first trip to Orlando since the 2010 season, when it went on to trounce Michigan State, 49-7.
That said, if the Citrus Bowl picks Auburn or Florida over Alabama, the Tide would be an obvious option for two more Sunshine State-destinations, the Gator and Outback bowls in Jacksonville and Tampa, respectively, which would also feature potential Big Ten opponents such as Michigan, Minnesota or Wisconsin.
