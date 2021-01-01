TUSCALOOSA — The Alabama-Notre Dame playoff game is all about offense.
Alabama is ranked near the top in every category with Notre Dame not too far behind. Both teams have wall-to-wall playmakers whose highlights have NFL scouts drooling. And those same Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish playmakers grab all the headlines and postseason accolades.
But don’t forget about the defense.
While most everyone else is focused on how to stop Alabama’s high-scoring offense with Heisman finalists DeVonta Smith and Mac Jones, it’s the Crimson Tide defense that has quietly had a season to remember.
The same can be said for Notre Dame. Ian Book and Kyren Williams take center stage on offense, but it’s the defense that’s pushed the Irish to a 10-win season.
Defense is going to be paramount in the semifinal showdown. It’s most likely going to be an offensive game — the over-under is 66 points — but whichever defense can force enough stops will make the difference.
Alabama had its hands full in the SEC title game two weeks ago, with Florida seemingly scoring at will in the second half. Excluding two one-play drives, Florida scored touchdowns on four of five second-half possessions.
“If you don’t get off the field on third down against good football teams and give them another set of downs, it’s going to be tough to stop these guys,” Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said.
In the end, the defense did enough to win. Alabama will have to do better against Notre Dame, which averages 35 points per game and 455 yards per game.
Alabama has faced, and won, challenges against spread offenses like Ole Miss and Florida. What the Crimson Tide has not had to deal with is a balanced offense like Notre Dame, which has 2,394 rushing yards. Williams has about half that with 1,061 and 12 touchdowns.
“Notre Dame is different,” Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle said. “The tight ends play a significant role in their offense, the quarterback is very mobile, the running backs are very mobile, the receivers are great on the outside.
“This team is going to be a hard matchup for us, the hardest one of the year.”
Most players on the Alabama roster are not too familiar with the last meeting with the Irish. Alabama dominated in a 42-14 rout in the 2012 national title game. Brian Kelley’s Notre Dame team is more explosive this time around, and expects to challenge Alabama’s defense up front and in the secondary.
But Alabama players say they are locked in.
