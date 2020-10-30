TUSCALOOSA — If you have a problem, Landon Dickerson is your go-to man.
When the offensive line needs a little motivation, Dickerson is the one who gives it.
When the entire offense is dragging in practice, Dickerson gets the group back on track.
Having car trouble? Dickerson has you covered.
“You can always go to him with whatever problem you have,” Alabama quarterback Mac Jones said of Dickerson. “Whether it’s a car problem or whatever — he can fix anything. I always call Landon if I need something.”
Dickerson transferred to Alabama from Florida State two years ago, and it’s been one of the most important pickups for the Crimson Tide. The senior preseason All-SEC offensive lineman proved it last week in Alabama’s 48-17 win against Tennessee.
Left guard Deonte Brown left the game with a shoulder injury and Dickerson moved from his center position to take his place. Chris Owens took over at center.
“People get banged up, that’s part of the sport,” Tide receiver John Metchie III said. “It’s all the next man up mentality. As a unit I think we did a good job of that.”
That mentality was everywhere last week for Alabama.
Jaylen Waddle left the game with Tennessee after the opening kickoff with a high ankle sprain. He had surgery over the weekend and is out for the season. Running back Brian Robinson also got a little dinged up and missed most of the second half.
That allowed for others to step in. Slade Bolden took over for Waddle and caught six passes for 94 yards.
“Coach preaches every day for every player, no matter where you are on the depth chart, to always be prepared,” Bolden said. “Whether it’s film prep or practice prep because you never know when your number is going to be called. Going into the game I was like, ‘OK, here I am. I’m just going to do my job.’ That’s what I did.”
Trey Sanders and Roydell Williams entered for Robinson and combined for 42 rushing yards.
“With the game being like it was we were kind of looking for an opportunity to play some guys at other positions they may have to play down the road anyway,” coach Nick Saban said. “So, it was good to get those guys some playing time at various positions.
“Not having a couple of games outside the SEC where you can play some of those guys, we are going to have to have some of these (younger) guys step up and be ready to play. They haven’t really gotten much experience.”
The offensive line didn’t miss a beat. At the guard position, Dickerson continued to lead the way, even continuing to block after losing his helmet during a Robinson touchdown run.
“When we don’t have any juice, Landon will definitely bring the juice,” Jones said. “He kind of makes football fun.”
