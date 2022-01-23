TUSCALOOSA — The timeout hit right before the five-minute mark in the second half, and the chants began.
Many Alabama fans remained standing during the break, taking part in the "ALA-BAMA, ALA-BAMA" chant that filled Coleman Coliseum. Once again, the Crimson Tide had battled back against Missouri and tied the game.
Too often, Alabama found itself in a situation needing an impressive effort to come close to the Tigers. Poor rebounding, struggles in defending 3-pointers and inconsistent shooting often led to those holes.
But the effort and toughness Alabama lacked at times Saturday, and in the previous matchup with Missouri, was the very thing that helped the Crimson Tide sneak up from behind and grab an 86-76 victory Saturday at Coleman Coliseum.
"Needed that win," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "We didn't play very well to start the game, but we did show some resilience and fight to figure out a way to fight back."
Jahvon Quinerly hadn't done anything offensively in the first half, but he made up for it late in the second half.
Two hustle plays he produced late helped make the comeback possible. First, he brought Alabama (13-6, 4-3 SEC) within six with nine minutes left as he scored a layup off a steal.
Later, he tied the game at 73-73 as he jarred a ball loose and drove down for another layup. Quinerly might not be able to find his groove deep, but he showed through his drive late that it's not for a lack of will. He finished the game with 13 points, all in the second half.
That grit was contagious. His teammates followed suit. Alabama finally took the lead with 4:34 left as James Rojas crashed toward the basket and tipped the ball in for the 75-73 lead. The Crimson Tide closed the game out from there.
Problems that plagued Alabama during the three-game losing streak appeared early against the Tigers (8-10, 2-4).
The Crimson Tide hit its first 3-pointer thanks to Darius Miles but then Alabama missed the next 10. Alabama also had three turnovers on the first four possessions.
Missouri scored seven points off those three early turnovers, jumping out to a quick 14-3 lead. Alabama's defense couldn't figure out how to slow the Tigers, as they did pretty much whatever they wanted offensively. Alabama got outworked in the paint and shots continued to fall for Missouri. At one point in the first half, the Tigers held a 14-point lead.
Rebounding was also an issue for Alabama. Missouri seemed to hold the edge in toughness and competitiveness up to that point.
Then, Jaden Shackelford showed he'd had a enough of that.
With 8:13 left in the first half, Shackelford turned in a four-point play. On a night when Alabama couldn't hit an open 3 for a while, the junior guard hit one while he was fouled. A few possessions later, Shackelford grabbed his own rebound and scored off the layup.
Add in a Keon Ellis 3-pointer and a J.D. Davison free throw, and Alabama tied the game 25-25 with 5:15 left.
The Crimson Tide still trailed by four heading into the intermission, but Alabama remained firmly in the game. That seemed like a distant possibility when the Crimson Tide trailed 21-7.
"We just needed to turn the pressure up, which we did," Oats said. "I give our guys a ton of credit."
Shackelford finished with 21 points to lead Alabama. Davison had 17 and Quinerly 13.
Jarron Coleman scored 17 points to lead Missouri, while Javon Pickett, DaJuan Gordon and Amari Davis added 12 each. Kobe Brown, the Huntsville native who scored 30 points in the Tigers' 92-86 win over on Jan. 8, had six points on 3-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds.
