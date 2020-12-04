TUSCALOOSA — Early in the fourth quarter of last week’s Iron Bowl, Brian Branch got his first career interception and almost returned it for a touchdown.
At first glance it didn’t look like anything special, but delve a little deeper and you see the play was a bit more impressive.
Malachi Moore read the screen pass and blew up the play from the start. That allowed Branch to slide down to where the Auburn receiver should have been and make the catch.
Not bad for two true freshmen, especially when you consider they didn’t go through spring training and had limited practices due to COVID-19.
“Those guys came in ready to work,” defensive back Jordan Battle said of Moore and Branch. “They were watching film and getting better every day.”
Chances of a freshman, or even a sophomore, seeing much playing time on defense at Alabama is rare. It’s been well documented how difficult Nick Saban’s defensive schemes can be to master, particularly in the secondary. That’s the position Saban helps to coach. It can take some players a few years to feel comfortable enough to be on the field in a game.
That’s not the case this season. Moore earned a starting spot in the secondary since the first game against Missouri, while Branch is a backup. Both have made big contributions and have earned increased playing time.
So what’s the key to learning a complex defensive scheme like Saban’s?
“It starts with the leaders, guys like Patrick Surtain, Daniel Wright and Josh Jobe,” Battle said. “The older guys in the secondary keep us focused.”
Battle is a sophomore and is also a starter that’s stepped up for the secondary. He’s third on the team in tackles and has an interception return for a touchdown. Moore leads the Tide with three interception, including a pick-six, and six pass breakups.
“It’s the maturing process of the young players and the importance of them doing things correctly and preparing for a game properly so that they are not caught off guard in the game,” Saban said of his young secondary players. “I think the knowledge and experience has been helpful for them and playing with confidence as well.”
The young defensive backs won’t be tested in Baton Rouge against LSU like they were last season in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers racked up 393 passing yards in the 46-41 victory. The Tigers are nowhere close to putting up the numbers from 2019. On Sunday, LSU’s top receiver, Terrace Marshall (10 touchdown catches), opted out for the rest of the season.
Battle and the Tide are not concerned with those type of situations.
“We lost a key receiver in Jaylen Waddle and we had several guys step up, and you see the direction we are going in,” Battle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.