Cancel the All-Points Bulletin. The Alabama offense was located Saturday night, safe and secure.
Sure, it took the first quarter of the season to get the second-ranked Crimson Tide clicking in rhythm. But when it did, Vanderbilt paid the price in a 55-3 rout at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
No one played a bigger role than the reining Heisman Trophy winner. By halftime, quarterback Bryce Young had 316 yards passing, his career best prior to intermission. And he proved to be quite generous, with eight different receivers taking turns catching passes and looking for YAC yards.
(YAC stands for Yards After the Catch, a trademark of past Tide offenses, but rarity early this season.)
On a day when some of the nation’s most dominant programs sputtered against lesser competition (we see you, Georgia), Alabama opened things up after the penalty-plagued first possession ended with its only punt of the half.
Young threw four straight passes on the next drive, with Ja’Corey Brooks the intended target each time, as Alabama needed just over a minute to go 68 yards for the game’s first score. That made it 7-0, and the rout was on.
Now, the disclaimer. Yes, we know it’s Vanderbilt. But the Commodores opened the year 3-1 for the first time since 2017, when the program actually reeled off three straight wins before a 59-0 shellacking courtesy of Alabama.
Against lesser lights on the ’22 schedule — Utah State and Louisiana-Monroe — the Crimson Tide lit up the scoreboard for a combined 118-7, but without the explosive efficiency we’ve grown accustomed to since Nick Saban came to town.
In fact, the sandwich game between the lopsided wins was a cause for a DEFCON alert. Alabama’s offense didn’t get going until very late in Austin, Texas and the Tide needed a clutch Will Reichard field goal in the final moments to avoid a stunning loss against the rebuilding Longhorns.
So, the competition didn’t matter Saturday night as much as returning to the standard.
By the time Young departed the game, with the Tide up 41-3, he had 385 yards and four touchdowns on 25 of 36 passing after distributing passes to five wide receivers, two running backs and a tight end.
Speaking of running backs, Jase McClellan got the bulk of the work early as Alabama also worked on its physical, downhill running game. He finished with a game-high 78 yards on 11 carries, the first of a parade of stat-churning ball carriers.
About the only downside for the Tide was a turnover in the kicking game. But it came 40 yards into a spectacular punt return by Kool-Aid McKinstry as Bama once again flexed its special-teams muscle.
By win margin, this ranks only as Alabama’s third best in four tries. But this was a complete win in every phase. While the offense cracked the 500-yard mark early in the second half, the defense was downright nasty. Will Anderson recorded 2.5 sacks and it seemed Vanderbilt freshman quarterback AJ Swann had someone in his face every time he tried to throw the ball. By game’s end, the total offense was a lopsided 628-129 in Alabama’s favor.
Now it’s on to Arkansas for the Tide’s first SEC road trip of the season against a team that began play Saturday ranked 10th in the nation.
The preseason prohibitive favorite to win the SEC West and face off for another national title, Alabama proved Saturday it’s beginning to shape up into that force of nature.
