TUSCALOOSA — After losing two-thirds of its defensive front and its top 3 sack leaders from a year ago, Alabama’s pass rush was a point of concern coming into the season.
And one game in, there’s clear room for improvement to be made in that department, according to senior defensive end Raekwon Davis.
“We still got to be able to disturb the pocket and just rush (the quarterback). We’ve got to get better at that,” Davis said after Saturday’s win over Duke.
While sacks aren’t the sole indicator for creating a pass rush, they represent the most fan-friendly statistical gauge of how much pressure a quarterback faces.
And if its one-sack effort against Duke was any indication, Alabama could stand to make things a little more difficult in the pocket when it takes on New Mexico State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“We’re always trying to improve pass rush,” coach Nick Saban said on the weekly SEC teleconference. “We’re always trying to improve ways we can affect the quarterback, and certainly that’s something that we’re working on this week with the type of team we’re going to play against.”
Alabama’s lone takedown of Duke quarterback Quentin Harris came on a second-quarter bull rush from junior outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, who was up for the opportunity after missing all of last season recovering from an ACL injury.
“Kinda mad I didn’t get as much as I wanted to,” Lewis said after the game. “It was important to set the tone (defensively) as far as my role on the team, and I was already anxious just to play in general, so just adding onto that sentence, it was about time to make my presence felt.”
But outside of Lewis’ one all-out blitz, there wasn’t much in the way of a consistent pass rush. In fact, the Blue Devils’ defense doubled up the Tide in tackles for loss (4-2), with the first of those coming on the first defensive play of the game from freshman nose guard D.J. Dale.
To hear Saban explain it, bringing down Duke’s quarterback was never part of the plan, which centered more on containing the dual-threat Harris.
“Sacks really have nothing to do with how successful you are on defense,” Saban said. “… We wanted to compress the pocket on (Harris) and make him throw from the pocket, and we did that.
“We hit him a few times. We pressured him a few times. We only sacked him once, but we did a pretty good job of (limiting) him (from) making plays with his feet, which was the goal of the game.”
Alabama is trying to replace 60 to 70 percent of its total pass rush from last season. That’s a lot of defensive production to make up for, which is where improvement from players like Davis and junior end LaBryan Ray comes into play.
Ray said better technique would lead to more success in rushing the passer.
That’s not to take anything away from Alabama’s effort Saturday. Alabama limited Duke to 204 total yards, a 3 of 12 conversion rate on third downs, and five three-and-outs in the game, with a 30-yard field goal Duke's lone score. The Tide’s secondary also forced three turnovers, a positive sign for a unit that got exposed during last year’s postseason.
Senior corner Trevon Diggs factored into two of those turnovers, recovering a forced fumble by sophomore Patrick Surtain II midway through the third quarter and hauling in one of Alabama’s two interceptions in the final minute of the frame.
“I had given up a pass the first time for not playing the ball, so this time I was playing the ball,” Diggs said. “I started to get a feel for things. I just turned my head and caught the ball in my fist.”
But while there was plenty that went right for the Tide in Saturday’s opener, even Saban will acknowledge it was far from a complete defensive effort.
“Oh yeah, there’s always things that we need to improve (on),” Saban said. “(Duke’s) best runs in the game were on (our) mental errors, (including when) the defense didn't slant the right way one time because we didn’t call it correctly. … We didn’t play the ball on the deep part of the field very well. There’s a ton of things that we can do better, and we’re certainly focusing on trying to get those things right this week.”
