TUSCALOOSA — Alabama football is the preseason No. 1 choice in the Associated Press preseason college football Top 25 poll, marking the program's 100th week atop the poll under coach Nick Saban.
The Crimson Tide, which finished atop the final 2020 poll after completing an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game, begins its season Sept. 3 in Atlanta against Miami.
“The challenge is you’ve got to rebuild with a lot of new players who will be younger, have new roles, less experience, and how do they respond to these new roles?” Saban said. “That’s why rebuilding is a tremendous challenge. That’s why it’s very difficult to repeat.”
Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in at least one poll now in 14 straight seasons. The Crimson Tide last wasn't No. 1 at least once in 2007, which was Saban's first year at Alabama.
"It definitely happens behind the scenes," receiver John Metchie III said last month. "It definitely happens because of all the work we put in, how committed we are and the sacrifices we make in the off-season. I think that's why the results continue to look the same. I definitely think it's because of the atmosphere and the culture and just the standard of the guys buying in."
Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes in the preseason voting, 86 points ahead of No. 2 Oklahoma.
Five Southeastern Conference teams were ranked with No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 13 Florida and No. 16 LSU joining the Crimson Tide. All but Georgia appear on Alabama's regular-season schedule.
Miami, the season-opening opponent in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is ranked 14th.
"I'm really excited for that, especially knowing that we're going to be playing a good team and we're going to be in a great atmosphere," Metchie said. "I think that would definitely be excited. Like you said, early on in the season, I think it will be a good challenge for us."
Auburn received 36 votes, placing the Tigers with the 30th-highest total.
Oklahoma and No. 3 Clemson each received six first-place votes, while No. 4 Ohio State had one and Georgia three.
Alabama has made a record 131 appearances at No. 1 since the AP began its weekly poll in 1936, including 100 appearances with Saban as coach. Ohio State is second with 105 appearances at No. 1, followed by Oklahoma's 101 and Notre Dame's 98.
The Crimson Tide has been voted the preseason No. 1 team by the AP in five previous seasons under Saban (2018, 2017, 2016, 2013 and 2010) with only the 2018 team going on to win the national championship.
The last time a preseason No. 1 remained the top-ranked team all season and won a national championship was Southern California in 2004. Before that, it was Florida State in 1999 and Army in 1945.
"I think the mindset for our players is be the best player that you can be," Saban said last month. "I always use the example with our players to understand the scoreboard should not determine how you play in the game, whether you're 14 points behind or 14 points ahead."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
