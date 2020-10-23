TUSCALOOSA — Alabama’s first play last week against Georgia was a nightmare.
Not only did quarterback Mac Jones throw an interception, tight end Miller Forristall injured his ankle and had to leave the game.
The tight end position is a pretty significant piece of the Alabama offense, particularly Forristall. The senior plays a big part in the run blocking scheme and catching mid-range passes.
“Miller understands exactly what his role is and knows what he needs to do to help the offense function. He’s been very efficient and effective for us,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said.
Forristall missed the first three series with Georgia, but returned late in the first quarter. In his absence, Alabama attempted six passes, and only once did backup tight end Major Tennison run a route.
Forristall finished with three catches for 29 yards in the Crimson Tide’s 41-24 win against Georgia.
“We didn’t do well with third down at the beginning of the game. How much of that had to do with Miller not being in there is hard to evaluate,” Saban said. “I know how much he means to us from a leadership standpoint, from a consistency and performance standpoint, and how that impacts other players’ confidence.”
Forristall has already made a significant impact this season with eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. He’s also well on pace to improve on his 2019 numbers of 15 catches for 167 yards and four touchdowns. Through four games last season, Forristall had just four catches for 41 yards and a score.
“I’m happy to see he is getting more involved in the passing game,” Saban said. “Miller’s always played well for us. We’ve had so many good skill guys around him that he hasn’t had a chance to get the ball as much.”
With Alabama’s passing game focused so much on the likes of big-pay receivers DeVonta Smith (483 receiving yards, 4 TDs), Jaylen Waddle (557, 4) and John Metchie III (348, 3), Forristall is almost an afterthought.
He doesn’t go unnoticed by his teammates.
“Miller is a do-it-all type of player,” Waddle said. “Without him the offensive line is not going to make the type of plays it usually makes. He does all the dirty work, and he just really gets us going.”
Forristall is making up for lost time. He missed the final four games of the regular season in 2019 after sustaining a serious throat injury against Arkansas on Oct. 26. He had to have surgery for a fractured larynx and hyoid bone.
He returned for the final game, the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, and caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown to finish the season.
