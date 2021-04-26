TUSCALOOSA — Ben Davis, the former No. 1 linebacker prospect in the state and No. 10 overall player in the 2016 recruiting class, has announced plans to transfer to the University of Texas.
He announced the news Monday on Twitter, posting "Committed" with a photo of an image of a player in a No. 6 Texas Longhorns uniform.
Davis was a five-star recruid from Gordo and is the son of Crimson Tide all-time tackles leader Wayne Davis (327).
In his senior year of high school, Ben Davis was named awarded first-team Class 3A All-State by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and the ASWA 3A Lineman of the Year He was honored as and named Alabama Defensive MVP at the 2015 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.
Davis totaled seven tackles and one sack in 24 games with the Crimson Tide.
Former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was hired as Texas' head coach in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.