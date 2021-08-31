TUSCALOOSA — The image of what the Alabama football team might look like Saturday against Miami is becoming more and more clear.
The Crimson Tide released a depth chart Monday, giving a look at who the top players are at each position. Of course, coach Nick Saban made sure to provide a disclaimer:
"You all have a depth chart now, so you should be really, really happy with that," Saban said, "even though it may not be 100% relative to injuries or anything like that."
Even though it's not guaranteed the 22 players who start the game are the same 22 listed at the top of each spot, for the most part the depth chart still gives a good idea of what to expect.
Also of note, the depth chart doesn't list "or" as some depth charts do for players that are considered on the same level or co-starters. The Alabama depth chart just uses a slash instead.
Offense
• Bryce Young did get the nod for starting quarterback. That's not a shock. Of note is that Paul Tyson is listed ahead of freshman Jalen Milroe as the backup.
• Expect a fair share of different faces at running back. Brian Robinson Jr. gets the nod as the starter, as expected, but the other three running backs behind him — Jase McClellan, Trey Sanders and Roydell Williams — have a slash between them.
• Ohio State transfer receiver Jameson Williams is slotted in as a starter. His speed should be a nice addition to the offense.
• The freshman receivers seem to have made a strong impression. JoJo Earle is listed as a co-starter with veteran Slade Bolden at one position, and Christian Leary is a backup. Agiye Hall and Ja'Corey Brooks are backups at other receiver positions.
"You can tell when they came in they were guys that were really experienced at the high school level," Young said of the freshmen. "You can tell how they came in, they came with a lot of talent. They made a lot of plays early. We're all super excited about the young group of receivers."
• The offensive line looks fairly solidified, or as Saban put it, intact. The only co-starters listed are Chris Owens and Darrian Dalcourt at center.
Defense
• If the depth chart is any indication, there's going to be plenty of rotation on the defensive line, as expected. Both defensive end spots have co-starters, and DJ Dale is the starter at nose guard. LaBryan Ray, who Saban said early in preseason practices was dealing with a significant groin injury, is listed as a backup at one defensive end.
• Transfer linebacker Henry To'o To'o officially is listed as a starter. All throughout the offseason, his coaches and teammates have been raving about him, so it's not shocking, but it looks all but official that he will start Saturday after spending the past two seasons with Tennessee.
• Jalyn Armour-Davis gets the nod for the starting cornerback spot opposite Josh Jobe. Last week, Saban noted that Armour-Davis had been a little banged up, so his availability is unknown. For now, he's atop the depth chart. Kool-Aid McKinstry and Khyree Jackson are listed as his backups.
• Safety DeMarcco Hellams is still recovering from a sprained ankle and is questionable for the game, Saban said. Brian Branch is listed as a co-starter at free safety with him and at the "star" spot with Malachi Moore.
Special teams
• James Burnip won the punting job, it appears. Troy transfer Jack Martin is listed as a backup at placekicker and punter. Depending on how Burnip performs, that could change.
• Earle also is a co-starter with Bolden at punt returner. "We're all really excited to see JoJo, and he's been doing a lot and he's been working really hard," Young said. "We all kind of notice that and see the professionalism he's coming with and so we're excited for that."
• On kickoff returns, Alabama lists Williams and McClellan as co-starters and Sanders and Bolden as backups.
