Landon Dickerson wasn't "terribly concerned about Alabama" four years ago.
Dickerson then played for Florida State and said that prior to the 2017 season opener against the Crimson Tide.
"I was just being honest at the time," Dickerson said. "I felt like I had a decent game. I know it was a while ago, but I was preparing and confident. It's obviously been a long road since then but I'm not concerned coming from Alabama now."
Dickerson ended up in Tuscaloosa in 2019 as a graduate transfer. The 2020 Rimington Trophy winner is coming off of a national championship and preparing for the NFL draft and Alabama's pro day today.
The center became a permanent team captain in two seasons.
"He was a hard worker and a very outgoing dude," said offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who will also participate in Alabama's pro day. "He fit like a glove whenever he came. He was a very vocal leader and harped on the things we needed to do to get to places we wanted to go. I feel like that's a great thing to have going to the next level."
Dickerson came in with the goal of competing for a spot on the offensive line. He started the 2019 season at right guard before making the move to center.
"It didn't matter if we were playing the same position or not, guys just wanted to try to help me out," Dickerson said. "I think that's what sets us apart here. No matter what the situation is, we want to put the best players on the field possible and we want to always help each other out."
Despite suffering a knee injury that ended his season in the SEC championship game, Dickerson took the field 20 days later with just over a minute remaining in the national championship game.
His leadership was apparent when he hugged each player in the huddle before lining up to snap the ball.
"I don't think there are words to describe what happened," Dickerson said. "So much happened this year with the SEC schedule and COVID. Not knowing if we were going to play. Being able to go out there for one snap and be with my teammates one last time was a special moment."
As far as his knee injury goes, Dickerson said he's on schedule with his rehab. He's played all along the offensive time throughout his college career with majority of his snaps at center. Dickerson has no preference to what position he wants to play professionally.
"Just on the field," he said. "Wherever they want me."
