TUSCALOOSA — When a team loses by a last-second field goal, the "what if" game can be played all day and in a variety of ways.
It’s an exercise in futility, but let’s play it anyway.
Texas A&M had just tied last weekend's game 38-38 with about three minutes left. Alabama got the ball back on its own 25. It went three and out, but its best opportunity to get at least one first down came on a pass to a wide-open Jahleel Billingsley.
And he dropped it.
The throw could have been higher, but Billingsley also could have easily caught it, too. If Alabama completes that pass, it takes more time off the clock, gets a first down and a gain of about 15 yards. It could have helped Alabama keep driving and possibly get into field-goal range.
Instead, the Crimson Tide punted to the Aggies after a third-down pass was tipped. Then Texas A&M drove the field for the game-winning kick in a 41-38 victory.
It’s one drop, but drops happened a bit too frequently for Alabama in the loss. They slowed down the offense against the Aggies, and if not minimized moving forward, drops could continue to have that effect.
"We have to take care of our business, correct our things, do the things we need to do to be able to play the way we want to play," coach Nick Saban said with the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 SEC) preparing to play at Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday.
"There are obviously some things we need to do better."
Alabama finished with six drops, based on Pro Football Focus’ charting. And that number doesn’t even count the play tight end Cameron Latu couldn’t make in the end zone.
PFF counts drops only when a receiver is at fault and not when the pass falls incomplete because of a play the defender made on the ball or the receiver. In Latu’s case, the ball fell incomplete when a defender hit him.
Based on that definition, John Metchie III had three drops, Billingsley two and Jameson Williams one.
The six drops are half of Alabama’s total of 12 for the season, according to PFF. By comparison, Alabama had only 17 drops in 13 games in 2020.
How does Alabama minimize drops moving forward? Slot receiver Slade Bolden said it’s about repetition when a player is trying to improve his catching.
“That’s getting on the JUGS, catching balls after practice and just working on different skill-hand work,” Bolden said. “There’s definitely things you can (do) to improve confidence and also to improve the way you catch a ball.”
Drops are bound to happen occasionally, and defenders will make plays to dislodge balls. It should also be mentioned that incompletions are far from the only thing that didn’t go right for the Crimson Tide offense against Texas A&M. But Alabama needs to minimize the kinds of drops that are only a result of the receiver not securing the football.
Otherwise, if there’s another close game where every single catch matters, the Crimson Tide might be playing the "what if" game again soon.
