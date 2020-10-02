TUSCALOOSA — Christian Harris felt a little lost on the football field in 2019.
That’s understandable. He was just a freshman for Alabama, trying to adjust to a higher level of play while learning a complicated defensive scheme.
It didn’t help that teammate Dylan Moses, the Crimson Tide’s defensive leader, was not on the field. Moses missed the entire season due to an injury.
Last week in the Crimson Tide’s 2020 season opener at Missouri, Harris was more at ease. The sophomore had six tackles, including two tackles for a loss with one sack.
Moses was right there next to Harris, calling plays and directing traffic.
“I do feel more confident out on the field than I did last year,” Harris said. “A lot of that has to do with feeling more comfortable with the playbook, and having Dylan Moses next to me. That gives everyone else on the defense a little more confidence. He makes all the calls. All I have to do is go out and play football. I can play fast and show people what I can do.”
It’s not the first time Harris has relied on Moses for guidance. Both played together at University Lab High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Playing alongside Moses again was special for Harris, and both realized that after the Crimson Tide’s 38-19 victory over Missouri.
“We talked after the game how crazy it was, two dudes from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, growing up with each other and getting to play together with each other (in high school and at Alabama),” Harris said.
Moses had four tackles against Missouri with two tackles for a loss.
“It’s pretty amazing to see that he hasn’t changed as a player,” Harris said. “Dylan is relentless, goes 100 percent regardless of what’s going on.”
Alabama’s defense allowed just 112 first-half yards with a pair of field goals, but gave up 202 yards in the second half, including a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
That’s something the Crimson Tide was not accustomed to in 2019, allowing just 66 fourth-quarter points and 242 total yards per game. Maintaining focus and poise is a priority for Alabama’s home opener against Texas A&M on Saturday.
“We didn’t maintain the intensity throughout the game,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We didn’t play with the same energy and enthusiasm in the second half. We tried to give some other players the opportunity to play and it was a learning experience for them.”
One freshman who didn’t have much trouble in his first college start was linebacker Will Anderson, who finished with three tackles and was disruptive in the Missouri backfield. Harris knows a thing or two about starting as a freshman and had a little bit of advice for Anderson.
It seemed to help.
“I told him football is the same game you’ve been playing since you were a little kid,” Harris said. “Don’t make it seem like it’s anything bigger than it really is. He went out there and did a great job.”
