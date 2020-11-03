TUSCALOOSA — Three weeks ago, Alabama’s defense allowed 647 yards, 48 points and itself to become the unit that justified questions about the Crimson Tide's national championship aspirations.
Now, with Saturday's 41-0 win over Mississippi State, Alabama has allowed fewer than 647 yards in its last two games combined and fewer than 48 points total in its last three games.
What remains to be seen is if it’s a permanent change of fortunes or a product of its competition.
Alabama’s beleaguered defense enters its open week after its two best performances of the season, but future opponents should present heftier challenges.
“I feel like we have a lot more work to do. We’re taking the right steps in the right direction to get where we want to be,” linebacker Dylan Moses said. “We have a lot of young guys on our defense and it’s us getting used to playing off of each other. Each and every game that goes by, the more comfortable we get playing with each other and playing off of each other.”
Against Tennessee, Alabama showed it can stuff run-first offenses. Against Mississippi State, the Tide showed it can slow down air-focused attacked the same way most other schools have: rush just three players to drop eight back in coverage.
Alabama won't face another team this season like Mississippi State that runs the Air Raid exclusively.
“The way we played the game (Saturday), you’re begging them to run the ball, basically the way we played,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “I don’t think you can play that way against most teams, but I think the confidence the players gain from going out there getting a shutout in this day and age is a real positive thing for this defense.
“It’s a positive sign that the players were able to do the things that were a little different and execute them well against a pretty prolific passing team.”
Alabama may have to wonder for a few weeks whether its recent defensive success is because of its own performance or the opponents.
The Crimson Tide (6-0) is off this week and hosts LSU (2-3) on Nov. 14. Alabama's last four regular-season games does not feature an opponent in the top 40 nationally in yards per play.
