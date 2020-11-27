TUSCALOOSA — Mac Jones is one of those guys you want around in the locker room.
The Alabama quarterback is fun to be around, laid back and likes to laugh and cut up. There were incidents where Crimson Tide players had baby powder dumped on their heads after opening their lockers — all courtesy of Jones.
He has fun on the field, too, but not in a goofy way. Jones, nicknamed, "The Joker," because of how he resembles the DC Comics character when he laughs, has a different kind of fun leading the No. 3 scoring offense.
“You want to play to win but you also want to play to have fun,” said Jones, who is sixth in the nation with 346 passing yards per game. “What I realized over the years is that when I’m enjoying the game and celebrating with teammates, it makes the whole experience way more fun.”
In those terms, there has been a lot of fun for the Crimson Tide this season. Jones has tossed 16 touchdown passes through seven games, and Alabama’s offense has 42 total touchdowns.
That’s a lot of celebrating.
“Everyone is happy for one another when we score,” Jones said. “That shows what type of team we have.”
There was not much celebration last season in Auburn, where Jones threw two pick-sixes, including a 100-yarder. Despite having passing for 335 yards and four touchdowns, Jones’ interceptions are what stands out in the 48-45 loss.
Much has changed from that day on the Plains. Jones, who had to win the starting job in preseason camp with freshman Bryce Young, has been mentioned in the Heisman Trophy discussion. There is even some buzz about him being a first-round NFL draft pick.
“He’s got a lot more experience, a lot more knowledge and he’s more confident,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “The improvement is pretty obvious to everyone who watches the games. I couldn’t be more pleased with the progress that he’s made.”
In regard to all that Heisman talk? Jones said he’s not on social media, so he doesn’t read all the hype written about him. It’s all just one big distraction. Besides, there are other Heisman contenders on his own team.
“We obviously have a lot of great players here and (the Heisman hype) probably makes me look a lot better than I actually am,” Jones said. “There are players on our team that should be in that talk and they deserve the credit that they should get.”
