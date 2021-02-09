TUSCALOOSA — No. 11 Alabama faces unpredictable South Carolina today and may be without one of its top players.
Coach Nate Oats said Monday that Crimson Tide forward Herb Jones did not see live action in the team's Sunday and Monday practices. He said Alabama's coaches and medical staff had discussed the possibility of holding Jones out.
The Crimson Tide (15-5, 10-1 SEC) meets the Gamecocks (5-7, 3-5) at 5:30 p.m. today in Columbia, S.C. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Jones has appeared less than 100 percent over the last three games, wearing a vibrating back brace when not in games.
”He has not been able to practice,” Oats said. “He’s able to go through the walk-throughs when we go over the scouting report, but we don’t want him to take another bump whenever there’s a chance of that. Clarke (Holder, Alabama’s athletic trainer for basketball) felt he got loosened up a lot more today.
"We've talked about sitting him for a game just to see if we can't rest it,” Oats said. “It's hard to tell a kid not to play when the injury's definitely getting better, (but) we’re going to re-evaluate all of that (Tuesday) in the morning.
With or without Jones, Alabama is trying to bounce back from its first league loss. The Tide had a furious rally fall short in a 68-65 loss at Missouri on Saturday.
South Carolina was routed at home by Mississippi State, 75-59. The Bulldogs dominated South Carolina, normally a strong rebounding team, 46-31 on the glass.
The Gamecocks upset Florida on the road three days earlier, continuing a pattern of fluctuation for coach Frank Martin’s team. Some of that inconsistency can be attributed to COVID-19.
The Gamecocks missed nearly an entire month of the preseason, not playing at all from Dec. 5 until Jan. 2, then missing 10 more days, Jan. 6 until Jan. 16, after SEC play began.
That leaves Oats and staff wondering if they will see the Gamecocks team that beat Florida and blew out Georgia and Texas A&M, or the one that gave up a combined 202 points in losses to Auburn and Vanderbilt.
“It’s disappointing we can’t put two games in a row together,” Martin said after Saturday’s loss. “It’s a rollercoaster right now.”
