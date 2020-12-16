TUSCALOOSA — Alabama's Jaylen Moody showed again last weekend how much he's developed.
Late in the Crimson Tide's 52-3 victory, Arkansas faced a second-and-2 and, as it had most of the game, attempted to go up-tempo with a handoff. Moody was aggressive, beat the block of receiver Mike Woods and stopped the play for no gain.
It was his seventh tackle of the day, matching his total for the entire season before the trip to Fayetteville.
Moody, for his first two seasons and almost his entire third at UA, was a little-used reserve linebacker. He was primarily on special teams units but not necessarily in productive roles, producing 15 tackles over his first two seasons.
But a shoulder injury to Christian Harris has helped Moody show he's the Crimson Tide's top second-string inside linebacker.
“I think one of the most difficult things is when you’re a backup player you have to prepare for the game as if you’re going to play not knowing if you’ll get the opportunity to play,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “So it speaks a lot to a player’s maturity to be able to do that 10 games into the season and then just like that you’re in there and called on to do your job.
"I think maturity has a lot to do with that. I know we still have some young players on our team that we’re trying to get them to understand that concept that just because they don’t think they’re going to play doesn’t mean they don’t need to get ready to play because they may be one snap away from playing and they need to be able to go out there and execute.”
It is not known if Alabama will have to rely on Moody for Saturday's SEC championship game against Florida. Saban said there is “a chance” Harris plays.
If the Tide has to rely on Moody once more, his performance last weekend gives reason for optimism.
“He did a really nice job in the game last week, and I think he's gotten more and more confidence as the game wore on as he got a feel for the game and what they were doing,” Saban said. “I was really pleased with his production. His effort has always been great and played very well, did a nice job of filling in when Christian got hurt really the first defensive play of the game. We were really pleased with that.”
Harris’ return would be vital for Alabama's defense. Harris still leads the team in tackles, is tied for second in quarterback hurries and fourth in sacks.
“They’re always ready for their name to be called upon, and we expect them to keep rolling,” Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. “We expect him to do more things like that in the future.”
