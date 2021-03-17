Alabama coach Nate Oats said Tuesday that he had no interest in the job opening at Indiana or any other openings as his Crimson Tide basketball team prepares for its opening-round game in the NCAA tournament.
“No interest in any job other than the one I currently have,” Oats said in a text message to The Tuscaloosa News. “We have something special here, love it here, and just signed an extension for this very reason, so we didn’t have to address these situations while we’re trying to win games.”
Oats agreed to a hefty contract extension in February, raising his current buyout to just over $12.5 million. The extension raised Oats’ current salary to $3.225 million.
On Tuesday morning, Oats said during an appearance on WJOX radio’s “Opening Drive” that he was not paying attention to “media speculation” about job openings that were emerging around the country.
"It doesn't matter what the media says about what job is right for Nate Oats,” he said. “Nate Oats and his family knows what job is right for Nate Oats and his family."
Oats was named the SEC Coach of the Year by USA Today, The Associated Press and his fellow SEC coaches last week after leading Alabama to the SEC regular-season title. The Crimson Tide won its first SEC tournament title since 1991 following those announcements.
Alabama (24-6) is the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament's East Region. The Crimson Tide faces 15th-seeded Iona (12-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Indianapolis.
Oats is in his second season at Alabama after taking over for Avery Johnson. The Tide went 16-15 in Oats' first season.
This year, Alabama is a No. 2 seed for the third time in school history.
In 1987, the Tide reached the regional semifinals before losing to Rick Pitino-coached Providence. Pitino is now the coach at Iona. In 2002, Alabama set a school record with 27 victories before losing in the second round to Kent State.
