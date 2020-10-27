TUSCALOOSA — As Alabama’s offense has flourished in its new pass-forward era, it has found a consistent foil.
Only 10 times in the last 33 games has the Crimson Tide passed for two or fewer touchdowns, but Mississippi State is one of just two schools responsible for two of those outings. The Bulldogs are one of three teams to hold Alabama to one or no touchdown passes in that span.
Saturday’s game between No. 2 Alabama (5-0) and Mississippi State (1-3) is another battle of a high-flying Crimson Tide passing attack and a Bulldog defense that’s stingy against the pass.
The Crimson Tide enters the game second in the nation in yards per attempt (12.4), first in completion percentage (76.9) among teams that have played more than one game and tied for the national lead with four passes of 60 yards or more.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 16th nationally in yards per attempt allowed (6.5) among those with at least four games played and lead the SEC with just eight pass plays of 20 yards or more allowed.
“With Mississippi State, yeah obviously they run a little bit of a defensive structure,” Alabama quarterback Mac Jones said Monday. “They do defend the pass really well.”
The atypical system is devised by Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, a product of the Rocky Long coaching tree. This season is his first working for someone other than Long.
Arnett started as a graduate assistant for Long at San Diego State (after playing for him at New Mexico), eventually elevating himself to linebackers coach and then defensive coordinator for his final two seasons.
Long is a former head coach at New Mexico and San Diego State who is currently the defensive coordinator back at New Mexico.
Mississippi State has benefited from a disruptive pass rush more then disruptive defensive backs. The Bulldogs rank 13th in the SEC with 14 passes defensed, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
The Bulldogs have been strong on the defensive line, with Marquiss Spencer contributing 2½ sacks and Nathan Pickering adding two, but linebackers have been agents of chaos in the pass rush.
Aaron Brule and Florence's Erroll Thompson lead the team with three and two quarterback hurries, respectively. Brule has made two sacks.
Meanwhile, Alabama is through three straight games of throwing for exactly 417 yards. Mississippi State has allowed that total since 2016 when Samford had 468.
Alabama’s passing attack lost the SEC’s leader in receiving yards, Jaylen Waddle, to a season-ending ankle injury at Tennessee. The Tide replaced him with Slade Bolden, who caught six passes for 94 yards.
Jones is the national leader in yards per attempt and completion percentage among those with more than one game. He is one of just 13 quarterbacks with at least 12 touchdown passes this season. He is also looking into his toughest challenge to date.
“Mac’s shown a lot of maturity in the way that he’s played so far this year,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “He stays in a good place, keeps his eyes in the right place, keeps making good choices and decisions. I think that’s when he’s most productive, and he’s done that on a very consistent basis all year long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.